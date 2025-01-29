Truman Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250201-N-YT061-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Feb. 1, 2025) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnancemen load ordnance onto an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy Video)