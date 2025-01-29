Live-fire Exercise Onboard USS Iwo Jima

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951001" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 29, 2025) - Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), conduct a gunshoot evolution using the M240B machine gun while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Iwo Jima—the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and expeditionary strike group at sea—conducted combat systems ship qualification trials as part of its basic-phase requirements for readiness at sea. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathan Huang)