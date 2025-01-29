Live-fire Exercise Onboard USS Iwo Jima

ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 29, 2025) - Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), conduct a gunshoot evolution using the M240B machine gun while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Iwo Jima—the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and expeditionary strike group at sea—conducted combat systems ship qualification trials as part of its basic-phase requirements for readiness at sea. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathan Huang)
|01.29.2025
|02.01.2025 19:00
|B-Roll
|951001
|250129-N-TM159-1001
|DOD_110791871
|00:02:25
|US
|1
|1
