    M2A1 .50 Caliber gun shoot

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Seaman Nathan Huang 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 28, 2025) - Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), conduct a gunshoot evolution using the M2A1 .50 Caliber machine gun while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Iwo Jima—the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and expeditionary strike group at sea—is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting combat systems ship qualification trials as part of its basic-phase requirements for readiness at sea. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathan Huang)

    01.28.2025
    02.01.2025
    B-Roll
    950994
    250128-N-TM159-1001
    DOD_110791803
    00:02:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M2A1 .50 Caliber gun shoot, by SN Nathan Huang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WARSHIP
    WARFIGHTERS
    LHD7
    UNITEFIGHTWIN

