2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition Interview - (A-Roll Day 2)

Competitors are interviewed for the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Katlynn Pickle)



(0:00 - 1:03) - Pfc. Jesus Lomeli, financial management technician, Marietta-based 93rd Financial Management Support Detachment, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard



(1:03 - 2:36) - Pfc. Clint Reier, horizontal construction engineer, Fort Stewart-based Land Dominance Center, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard



(2:36 - 3:13) - Spc. Brandon Lu, signals intelligence analyst, Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard



(3:13 - 4:10) - Sgt. Davin Wyatt, signals intelligence analyst, Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard