    Large Scale Long Range Air Assault into JRTC 24-10 Social Media Edit

    08.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Social media edit of Soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade and 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team "Strike" entering "The Box" at JRTC 24-10.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950984
    VIRIN: 240806-A-KQ181-9160
    Filename: DOD_110791599
    Length: 00:00:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Large Scale Long Range Air Assault into JRTC 24-10 Social Media Edit, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st (AASLT)

