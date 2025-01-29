Social media edit of Soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade and 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team "Strike" entering "The Box" at JRTC 24-10.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950984
|VIRIN:
|240806-A-KQ181-9160
|Filename:
|DOD_110791599
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Large Scale Long Range Air Assault into JRTC 24-10 Social Media Edit, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
