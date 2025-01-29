This social media video showcases Soldiers from 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team's multi-functional reconnaissance company (MFRC) utilizing the drone technology during JRTC 24-10 as a part of Transformation in Contact (TiC).
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950980
|VIRIN:
|240821-A-KQ181-4902
|Filename:
|DOD_110791595
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2MBCT MFRC Drone Social Media Video, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.