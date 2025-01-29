Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee" 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) firing next generation squad weapons in a social media edit.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950977
|VIRIN:
|241021-A-UM976-4391
|Filename:
|DOD_110791592
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Brigade "Bastogne" Soldiers with Next Generation Squad Weapons (Social Media Video), by SSG Shane Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.