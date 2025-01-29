Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Brigade "Bastogne" Soldiers with Next Generation Squad Weapons (Social Media Video)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shane Clark 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee" 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) firing next generation squad weapons in a social media edit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950977
    VIRIN: 241021-A-UM976-4391
    Filename: DOD_110791592
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Brigade "Bastogne" Soldiers with Next Generation Squad Weapons (Social Media Video), by SSG Shane Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st (AASLT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download