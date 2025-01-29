Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Lethal Eagle Wrap Up (Social Media Video)

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Video showcasing a wrap up of Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1 for 21 days in April 2024.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950975
    VIRIN: 240429-A-KQ181-9549
    Filename: DOD_110791582
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    101st (AASLT)

