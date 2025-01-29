Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Joint Viking 25: Slippery Driver’s Course

    SETEMOEN, NORWAY

    02.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Slippery Driver’s course hosted by the Norwegian Army Allied Training Centre in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 1, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950974
    VIRIN: 250201-M-GD991-1001
    Filename: DOD_110791581
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SETEMOEN, NO

    Norway
    Exercise
    Cold Weather
    Training
    CLB-2
    Joint Viking

