Exercise Joint Viking 25: Slippery Driver’s Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950974" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Slippery Driver’s course hosted by the Norwegian Army Allied Training Centre in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 1, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)