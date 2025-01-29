Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition (A-Roll Day 2)

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Spc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors are interviewed at the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Katlynn Pickle)

    0:00 - 0:59 - Albert Flynn, human resources specialist, Ft. Stewart-based Land Dominance Center, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    0:59 - 2:25 - Steen Skyler, parachute rigger, Marietta-based 165th Quartermaster Company, 781st Troop Command Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    2:25 - 4:31 - Sgt. George Taber, motor transport operator, Tifton-based 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    4:31 - 5:49 - Sgt. Nicholas White, human intelligence collector, Marietta-based 1st Battalion, 122nd Regional Training Institute, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 15:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 950971
    VIRIN: 250102-Z-KP987-1001
    Filename: DOD_110791465
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

    Best Warrior Competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    78TCBWC2025

