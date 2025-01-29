2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition (A-Roll Day 2)

Competitors are interviewed at the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Katlynn Pickle)
0:00 - 0:59 - Albert Flynn, human resources specialist, Ft. Stewart-based Land Dominance Center, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard
0:59 - 2:25 - Steen Skyler, parachute rigger, Marietta-based 165th Quartermaster Company, 781st Troop Command Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard
2:25 - 4:31 - Sgt. George Taber, motor transport operator, Tifton-based 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard
4:31 - 5:49 - Sgt. Nicholas White, human intelligence collector, Marietta-based 1st Battalion, 122nd Regional Training Institute, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard
