2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition (B-Roll - Day 1)

Competitors traverse a pool with equipment during the Combat Water Survival Test (CWST) event during the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Fernanda Olivas)
|01.31.2025
|02.01.2025 15:26
|B-Roll
|950968
|250131-Z-HP265-1001
|DOD_110791324
|00:00:29
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
