1-503rd Infantry Regiment: A Legacy of Valor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950967" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment has a distinguished history dating to its inception on March 14, 1941. Originally part of the 503rd Parachute Infantry Battalion, it was officially activated at Fort Benning, Georgia, before deploying to the Pacific Theater during World War II. The unit played a pivotal role in airborne assaults, including historic combat jumps in Markham Valley, Noemfoor and Corregidor, the latter earning the battalion its "Rock Force" nickname. Its campaign in the Philippines, particularly the fight for Negros Island, further cemented its legacy. Following the war, the battalion underwent multiple redesignations and reassignments, serving in the 11th, 24th and 82nd Airborne Divisions before joining the 173rd Airborne Brigade in 1963.



The battalion gained recognition during the Vietnam War, participating in major operations such as Hump, Silver City and MacArthur. It was one of the first major U.S. combat units deployed to Vietnam and among the last to leave in 1971. Several soldiers, including Spc. Lawrence Joel, Spc. Alfred V. Rascon and Pfc. Barnes, received the Medal of Honor for their heroism. After Vietnam, the battalion transitioned to the 101st Airborne Division before deactivating, later reactivating in South Korea in 1986 as an air assault unit within the 2nd Infantry Division.



In the 21st century, the battalion continued its legacy of service, deploying to Iraq in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan in 2007 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Task Force Eagle operated in Paktika province, losing 12 soldiers while engaged in counterinsurgency efforts.



Upon its return to Vicenza, the battalion remained a key component of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, maintaining its tradition of airborne operations and combat excellence. Through decades of service, the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment has embodied dedication, courage and adaptability in the face of evolving military challenges.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



"Thunderbird" by Ryan Taubert (3:29)

Individual Youtube Creator / Podcaster

Clients No client or brand/company work

Distributions Standard Coverage - Web / Social Media (Up to 1 million subscribers), Podcast (Up to 10k monthly

downloads)

Monetization Included

License Date January 20, 2025



(Video by Capt. Jennifer French)