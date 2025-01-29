Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-503rd Infantry Regiment: A Legacy of Airborne Excellence

    ITALY

    01.20.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    The 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), known as "The Rock," has a distinguished history rooted in the airborne legacy of the U.S. Army. Originally part of the 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment (PIR), the unit made history in World War II with a combat jump into New Guinea in 1943 and a pivotal assault on Corregidor Island in 1945, earning a Presidential Unit Citation. Reactivated in 1963 under the 173rd Airborne Brigade (Separate), 2-503rd became the first major U.S. Army unit deployed to Vietnam. In 1967, elements of the battalion conducted the war’s only combat parachute jump during Operation Junction City. Over six years of fierce combat, Sky Soldiers of 2-503rd earned numerous commendations, including multiple Medals of Honor, before the unit’s deactivation in 1972.

    Reactivated in 2000 as part of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team in Vicenza, Italy, 2-503rd has since served in multiple global conflicts. In 2003, it executed a combat parachute jump into Iraq during Operation Northern Delay, marking a key moment in the Iraq War. The battalion later shifted focus to Afghanistan, deploying in 2005, 2007, 2009, and 2012, engaging in some of the most intense battles of Operation Enduring Freedom, including the Battle of Wanat. Today, stationed in Italy, 2-503rd remains a highly capable airborne force, prepared to deploy anywhere at a moment’s notice, continuing the storied legacy of the Sky Soldiers.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (Video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Location: IT

