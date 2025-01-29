Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Batts speaks during the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on January 31, 2025, at Del Din, Italy.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Batts Speaks at 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion Relinquishment Ceremony, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS
