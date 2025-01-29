Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Batts Speaks at 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion Relinquishment Ceremony

    ITALY

    01.31.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Batts speaks during the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on January 31, 2025, at Del Din, Italy.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 05:46
    Location: IT

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Batts Speaks at 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion Relinquishment Ceremony, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether

