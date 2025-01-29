San Diego County's First Sea Lion Return of 2025 Takes Place at Camp Pendleton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950963" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Camp Pendleton hosts San Diego County's first sea lion return of the year at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., January 31, 2025, highlighting a collaborative effort between the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team and the Camp Pendleton Environmental Security Department. This partnership successfully facilitated the safe return of two female sea lions, an adult and her pup, to the ocean. The base's flat, sandy areas provide an ideal environment for sea lion releases, while restricted access to the training beaches helps minimize human interference, ensuring a smooth transition for the sea lions to their natural habitat. Camp Pendleton is home to more than 55 species of endangered plants and animals, offering a vital biome along the most pristine and ecologically intact stretch of coastline between San Diego and Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st. Lt. Jorin M. Hollenbeak) [This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: (Dark Outlands composed by River Foxcroft/Epidemic Sound/stock.adobe.com)]