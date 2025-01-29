Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Diego County's First Sea Lion Return of 2025 Takes Place at Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Camp Pendleton hosts San Diego County's first sea lion return of the year at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., January 31, 2025, highlighting a collaborative effort between the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team and the Camp Pendleton Environmental Security Department. This partnership successfully facilitated the safe return of two female sea lions, an adult and her pup, to the ocean. The base's flat, sandy areas provide an ideal environment for sea lion releases, while restricted access to the training beaches helps minimize human interference, ensuring a smooth transition for the sea lions to their natural habitat. Camp Pendleton is home to more than 55 species of endangered plants and animals, offering a vital biome along the most pristine and ecologically intact stretch of coastline between San Diego and Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st. Lt. Jorin M. Hollenbeak) [This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: (Dark Outlands composed by River Foxcroft/Epidemic Sound/stock.adobe.com)]

    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

