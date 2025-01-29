San Diego County's First Sea Lion Return of 2025 Takes Place at Camp Pendleton

Camp Pendleton hosts San Diego County's first sea lion return of the year at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., January 31, 2025, highlighting a collaborative effort between the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team and the Camp Pendleton Environmental Security Department. This partnership successfully facilitated the safe return of two female sea lions, an adult and her pup, to the ocean. The base's flat, sandy areas provide an ideal environment for sea lion releases, while restricted access to the training beaches helps minimize human interference, ensuring a smooth transition for the sea lions to their natural habitat. Camp Pendleton is home to more than 55 species of endangered plants and animals, offering a vital biome along the most pristine and ecologically intact stretch of coastline between San Diego and Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st. Lt. Jorin M. Hollenbeak) [This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: (Dark Outlands composed by River Foxcroft/Epidemic Sound/stock.adobe.com)]
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950963
|VIRIN:
|250131-M-UR891-6027
|PIN:
|1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110791185
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
