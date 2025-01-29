ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 27, 2025) - Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), execute a sea and anchor evolution to get underway in the Atlantic Ocean. While underway, Iwo Jima—the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and expeditionary strike group at sea—conducted combat systems ship qualification trials as part of its basic-phase requirements for readiness at sea. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathan Huang)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 00:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950957
|VIRIN:
|250127-N-TM159-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110791138
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea and Anchor Evolution, by SN Nathan Huang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.