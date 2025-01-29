Honoring the heroes of Spirit 03

Today we remember our fallen heroes from Spirit 03 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 31, 2025. On Jan. 31, 1991, the crew of Spirit 03 paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect those on the ground. Spirit 03, a call sign for an AC-130H Spectre gunship, was lost in combat with all 14 crewmembers, exemplifying the bravery and dedication instilled in Air Commandos. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado)
