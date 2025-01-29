Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the heroes of Spirit 03

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Today we remember our fallen heroes from Spirit 03 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 31, 2025. On Jan. 31, 1991, the crew of Spirit 03 paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect those on the ground. Spirit 03, a call sign for an AC-130H Spectre gunship, was lost in combat with all 14 crewmembers, exemplifying the bravery and dedication instilled in Air Commandos. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 18:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950944
    VIRIN: 250113-F-PO972-1001
    Filename: DOD_110790819
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the heroes of Spirit 03, by A1C Raul Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    never forgotten
    Spirit 03
    Memorial Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download