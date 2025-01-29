What is SERE Pre-Team

A video showcasing the pre-team in the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) career field . Including all that the students are tested on and what they must accomplish to move on to the next stage in their pipeline at Fairchild Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)
01.30.2025
01.31.2025
|Video Productions
|950927
|250130-F-XO639-7164
|DOD_110790396
|00:01:52
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|0
|0
