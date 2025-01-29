Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is SERE Pre-Team

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A video showcasing the pre-team in the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) career field . Including all that the students are tested on and what they must accomplish to move on to the next stage in their pipeline at Fairchild Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950927
    VIRIN: 250130-F-XO639-7164
    Filename: DOD_110790396
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

