    BROLL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Conduct ‘Rock Snowfall’ Operation in Italy

    ITALY

    01.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jose Lora 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted an airborne operation and follow-on mission known as, “Rock Snowfall,” January 14, 2025, Pordenone, Italy.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (Video by Sgt. C Jay Spence and Sgt. Jose Lora)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 04:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950918
    VIRIN: 250114-A-NE301-8662
    Filename: DOD_110790253
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: IT

