    U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers with VMA-231 arrive at Naval Air Facility El Centro (B-Roll)

    EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Video by Cpl. David Ornelasbaeza 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps pilot with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231 lands an AV-8B Harrier while the maintenance team with VMA-231 conducts checks and prepares the aircraft for the next mission at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, California, Jan. 29, 2025. U.S. Marines with VMA-231 deployed to NAF El Centro to conduct unit-level training and support to Marine ground units during Service Level Training Exercise 1-25, a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950915
    VIRIN: 250128-M-UJ436-3625
    Filename: DOD_110790077
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers with VMA-231 arrive at Naval Air Facility El Centro (B-Roll), by Cpl David Ornelasbaeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AV-8B Harrier II
    VMA-231
    MAGTF
    NAF El Centro​
    USMCNews
    SLTE

