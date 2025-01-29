U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers with VMA-231 arrive at Naval Air Facility El Centro (B-Roll)

A U.S. Marine Corps pilot with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231 lands an AV-8B Harrier while the maintenance team with VMA-231 conducts checks and prepares the aircraft for the next mission at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, California, Jan. 29, 2025. U.S. Marines with VMA-231 deployed to NAF El Centro to conduct unit-level training and support to Marine ground units during Service Level Training Exercise 1-25, a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950915
|VIRIN:
|250128-M-UJ436-3625
|Filename:
|DOD_110790077
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
