U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers with VMA-231 arrive at Naval Air Facility El Centro (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950915" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Marine Corps pilot with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231 lands an AV-8B Harrier while the maintenance team with VMA-231 conducts checks and prepares the aircraft for the next mission at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, California, Jan. 29, 2025. U.S. Marines with VMA-231 deployed to NAF El Centro to conduct unit-level training and support to Marine ground units during Service Level Training Exercise 1-25, a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)