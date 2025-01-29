Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The STARS: AIRCDRE Maso

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Air Commodore Adrian Maso, commander of the Air Warfare Centre, discusses the relationship between the Air Warfare Centre and Nellis Air Force Base during exercises like Bamboo Eagle and Red Flag. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    STARS
    RAAF
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Bamboo Eagle

