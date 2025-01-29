The STARS: AIRCDRE Maso

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Air Commodore Adrian Maso, commander of the Air Warfare Centre, discusses the relationship between the Air Warfare Centre and Nellis Air Force Base during exercises like Bamboo Eagle and Red Flag. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)
|01.03.2025
|01.31.2025 16:09
|Series
|950912
|250103-F-KO637-1001
|DOD_110789996
|00:01:20
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|0
|0
