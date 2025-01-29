Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL - 2025 WAREX Planning Conference Timmermann Center – 31 Jan 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The Main Planning Workshop (MPW) for USARC Warrior Exercise (WAREX 86-25) took place on ASA Fort Dix 31 JAN – 2 FEB. This is the main planning event for WAREX 86-25 which is scheduled to take place on ASA Fort Dix 12-26 JUL 2025. WAREX 86-25 will include Functional Exercises Diamond Saber, Postal Warrior, and Regional Medic. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950911
    VIRIN: 250131-A-IE493-6010
    Filename: DOD_110789994
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

