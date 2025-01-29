JB MDL - 2025 WAREX Planning Conference Timmermann Center – 31 Jan 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Main Planning Workshop (MPW) for USARC Warrior Exercise (WAREX 86-25) took place on ASA Fort Dix 31 JAN – 2 FEB. This is the main planning event for WAREX 86-25 which is scheduled to take place on ASA Fort Dix 12-26 JUL 2025. WAREX 86-25 will include Functional Exercises Diamond Saber, Postal Warrior, and Regional Medic. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)