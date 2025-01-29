Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exploring  Aircraft Battle Damage Repair Engineering (ABDRE) opportunities within AFLCMC (PODCAST)

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    This "Leadership Log" explores the  Aircraft Battle Damage Repair Engineering Office (AFLCMC Engineering Directorate), which is seeking junior officers to volunteer for its program.

    ABDRE-trained officers restore flight capabilities to aircraft through structural analysis and calculations to repair damaged equipment fast, with the smallest team possible. Certified officers may apply for deployments or TDYs to utilize their skills in the field.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 11:16
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:22:06
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

