Exploring  Aircraft Battle Damage Repair Engineering (ABDRE) opportunities within AFLCMC (PODCAST)

This "Leadership Log" explores the Aircraft Battle Damage Repair Engineering Office (AFLCMC Engineering Directorate), which is seeking junior officers to volunteer for its program.



ABDRE-trained officers restore flight capabilities to aircraft through structural analysis and calculations to repair damaged equipment fast, with the smallest team possible. Certified officers may apply for deployments or TDYs to utilize their skills in the field.



(U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)