Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Enforces Laws and Protects Lives on Land, Water, and Air.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The U.S. Coast Guard enforces laws and protects lives on land, water, and in the air. With unwavering dedication, Coast Guard members combat illegal activity, secure borders, and respond to maritime threats. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 10:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950909
    VIRIN: 250130-G-YF993-1002
    Filename: DOD_110789913
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download