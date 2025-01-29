AFN Aviano In Focus: Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck

Members of Aviano Air Base take part in an annual Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 7, 2025. The event consists of a daily 5.6 mile ruck until 22 miles are completed. The ruck pays tribute to an HH-60G Pave Hawk crash that happened during routine training, resulting in the death of 4 Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal) (This video has been altered using a blur affect for security purposes.)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950899
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-XO977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110789701
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
