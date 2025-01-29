Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano In Focus: Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    Members of Aviano Air Base take part in an annual Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 7, 2025. The event consists of a daily 5.6 mile ruck until 22 miles are completed. The ruck pays tribute to an HH-60G Pave Hawk crash that happened during routine training, resulting in the death of 4 Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal) (This video has been altered using a blur affect for security purposes.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano In Focus: Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

