AFN Aviano In Focus: Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck

Members of Aviano Air Base take part in an annual Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 7, 2025. The event consists of a daily 5.6 mile ruck until 22 miles are completed. The ruck pays tribute to an HH-60G Pave Hawk crash that happened during routine training, resulting in the death of 4 Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal) (This video has been altered using a blur affect for security purposes.)