Around the Air Force: “One Force Design” Doctrine Updates, Historic Launch Milestone, and Advanced EPAWSS System

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, three doctrine publications emphasize reoptimizing for Great Power Competition, Vandenburg SFB makes history with 51 launches in 2024, and the delivery of the F-15E Strike Eagles integrated with one of the world’s most advanced electronic warfare suites.