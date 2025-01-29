Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: “One Force Design” Doctrine Updates, Historic Launch Milestone, and Advanced EPAWSS System

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katharine Winchell 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, three doctrine publications emphasize reoptimizing for Great Power Competition, Vandenburg SFB makes history with 51 launches in 2024, and the delivery of the F-15E Strike Eagles integrated with one of the world’s most advanced electronic warfare suites.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 09:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950895
    VIRIN: 250130-F-GK677-6722
    Filename: DOD_110789661
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV      

