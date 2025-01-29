Second C130 wing replacement delivery at RAB

U.S. Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base and the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. combine their efforts to offload and store a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 30, 2025.
|01.30.2025
|01.31.2025 09:39
|B-Roll
|950881
|250130-F-ER993-1001
|DOD_110789616
|00:02:51
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|1
|1
