Marine Minute: 04-25 (AUDIO)

THIS WEEK WE ARE FLYING OSPREYS IN HAWAII WITH 1ST MARINE AIRCRAFT WING AND TAKING A CLOSER LOOK AT ONE UNIT’S TRAINING AT RANGE 410A IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.



LAST WEEK, 1ST MARINE AIRCRAFT WING AND HELICOPTER MARITIME STRIKE SQUADRON THREE-SEVEN FLEW MV-22B OSPREYS DURING A JOINT TRAINING AT MARINE CORPS TRAINNG AREA BELLOWS IN HAWAII. THIS TRAINING WAS PART OF A MARINE CORPS COMBAT READINESS EVALUATION WHICH TESTS A UNIT ON APPROVED TASKS TO MEASURE THEIR COMBAT READINESS.



OUR PHOTOS OF THE WEEK WERE TAKEN BY LANCE CPL. MICAH THOMPSON, CAPTURING MARINES WITH THE TACTICAL TRAINING AND EXERCISE CONTROL GROUP EXECUTING PLATOON ATTACKS.



MARINES PROVIDED SUPRESSIVE FIRE AND COMPLETED OBJECTIVES DURING INTEGRATED TRAINING EXERCISE 1-25. THIS TRAINING TOOK PLACE AT TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, AND PREPARES SMALL-UNIT LEADERS WITH THE SKILLS AND ADAPTABILITY TO SUCCEED IN CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENTS.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!