Exercise Point Blank: The 100th takes flight

U.S. Air Force F-35 Lighting II's and F-15 Strike Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during exercise Point Blank over the North Sea, Jan. 29, 2025. NATO allies and partner nations utilized exercise Point Blank to train together to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve military readiness, tactical proficiency, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)