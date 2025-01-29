Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Point Blank: The 100th takes flight

    NORTH SEA

    01.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lighting II's and F-15 Strike Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during exercise Point Blank over the North Sea, Jan. 29, 2025. NATO allies and partner nations utilized exercise Point Blank to train together to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve military readiness, tactical proficiency, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 07:08
    Location: NORTH SEA

    USAFE
    F-15
    F-35
    100th ARW
    Strike Eagle

