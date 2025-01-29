U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Ashley, Tactical Combat Casualty Care course student, Senior Airman Spencer Tocci, TCCC instructor, and Airman 1st Class Ian Guarisco, TCCC student, detail their experiences during the Tier Three TCCC course from Jan. 22 to 31, 2025, at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Ramstein Air Base. The TCCC Course is a 63-hour course tailored to enhancing military medical personnel’s life-saving techniques to better prepare them to support combat operations. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 05:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950869
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-VM922-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110789446
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th Med Group Medical Simulation Training Center teaches Tier Three TCCC on Ramstein AB (1080p Interviews), by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
