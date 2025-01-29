86th Med Group Medical Simulation Training Center teaches Tier Three TCCC on Ramstein AB (1080p Interviews)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950869" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Ashley, Tactical Combat Casualty Care course student, Senior Airman Spencer Tocci, TCCC instructor, and Airman 1st Class Ian Guarisco, TCCC student, detail their experiences during the Tier Three TCCC course from Jan. 22 to 31, 2025, at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Ramstein Air Base. The TCCC Course is a 63-hour course tailored to enhancing military medical personnel’s life-saving techniques to better prepare them to support combat operations. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)