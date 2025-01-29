Miotto Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony which celebrates the renaming and opening of Caserma Miotto in Longare, Italy, on Jan. 24, 2025. The base was renamed after Italian Army Corporal Major Matteo Miotto who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. Caserma Miotto will house the 207th MIB(T) and serves as a reminder between his courage as well as, the bond between the Italian and U.S. armies.
|01.23.2025
|01.31.2025 04:12
|Video Productions
|950867
|250124-A-FG870-6288
|DOD_110789412
|00:01:00
|IT
|0
|0
