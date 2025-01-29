Miotto Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950867" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony which celebrates the renaming and opening of Caserma Miotto in Longare, Italy, on Jan. 24, 2025. The base was renamed after Italian Army Corporal Major Matteo Miotto who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. Caserma Miotto will house the 207th MIB(T) and serves as a reminder between his courage as well as, the bond between the Italian and U.S. armies.