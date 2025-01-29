B-Roll and Interviews from Miotto Ribbon Cutting Ceremony which celebrates the renaming and opening of Caserma Miotto in Longare, Italy, home of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater). The interviewees are the current commander, Col. Stephen T. Skells and the Chief of Plans and Exercises, Scott Saunders.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 04:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950863
|VIRIN:
|250124-A-FG870-7583
|Filename:
|DOD_110789397
|Length:
|00:09:50
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
