    86th Med Group Medical Simulation Training Center teaches Tier Three TCCC on Ramstein AB (1080p with graphics)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Medical Airman from around the Kaiserslautern Military Community participate in the Tier Three Tactical Combat Casualty Care course from Jan. 22 to 31, 2025, at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Ramstein Air Base. The TCCC Course is a 63-hour course tailored to enhancing military medical personnel’s life-saving techniques to better prepare them to support combat operations. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 05:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950860
    VIRIN: 250122-F-VM922-1002
    Filename: DOD_110789378
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    Medical
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    TCCC
    Ramstein
    Medical Simulation Training Center

