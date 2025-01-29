Col. Joshua Gaspard Speaks at 173rd Airborne Brigade Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950856" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Joshua Gaspard, brigade commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, speaks during a change of responsibility ceremony, Jan. 22, 2025, Del Din, Vicenza, Italy.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)