What’s Seasonal Affective Disorder?

Brandee Sherrer, 52nd Fighter Wing Integrated Resiliency prevention coordination specialist, explains how Seasonal Affective Disorder can affect Airmen and offers tips on how to deal with it at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. SAD is a type of depression that tends to occur during winter months, causing symptoms like low mood, tiredness, and difficulty staying focused. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
01.21.2025
01.30.2025
PSA
|950854
|240121-F-GY077-1001
|DOD_110789134
|00:02:56
SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
