    Cherry Blossom season in Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kento Yamauchi, a tour guide for the Kadena Air Base Information, Tickets and Travel office, speaks about the upcoming cherry blossom season and festivals at Nago, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2025. Kadena ITT sponsored a trip to Nago to view the cherry blossoms, also known as Sakura Season, as well as a visit to Nakijin Castle, to be immersed into the local culture. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

