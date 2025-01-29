Cherry Blossom season in Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950847" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kento Yamauchi, a tour guide for the Kadena Air Base Information, Tickets and Travel office, speaks about the upcoming cherry blossom season and festivals at Nago, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2025. Kadena ITT sponsored a trip to Nago to view the cherry blossoms, also known as Sakura Season, as well as a visit to Nakijin Castle, to be immersed into the local culture. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)