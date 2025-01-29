U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Anthony Burton is settling into his new home in Japan. Saori-San brings food to Burton and teaches him a little Japanese culture.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 20:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|950846
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-FY105-8959
|Filename:
|DOD_110789018
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Be a Good Neighbor with Saori 3, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.