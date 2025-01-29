Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Be a Good Neighbor with Saori 3

    JAPAN

    08.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Anthony Burton is settling into his new home in Japan. Saori-San brings food to Burton and teaches him a little Japanese culture.

