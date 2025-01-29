8th Fighter Wing Conducts Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1

The 8th Fighter Wing conducted Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan 12-16, 2025. During the exercise F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th and 80th Fighter Squadrons forward deployed to Gwangju Air Base to support Agile Combat Employment training operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Antwain Hanks)
