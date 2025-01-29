Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Fighter Wing Conducts Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Fighter Wing conducted Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan 12-16, 2025. During the exercise F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th and 80th Fighter Squadrons forward deployed to Gwangju Air Base to support Agile Combat Employment training operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 20:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 950845
    VIRIN: 250116-F-DJ879-1001
    Filename: DOD_110789000
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    ACE
    Beverly Pack 25-1

