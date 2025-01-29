Service members and their families join Kadena Information, Tickets, and Travel on a tour to ride ATV's and go ziplining at Yambaru Adventure Field and Matayoshi Coffee Farm, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. Kadena ITT offers discounted tickets, local tours, and hotels. They also offer travel agency services for flights, off island tour packages, and Tokyo attractions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 20:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950842
|VIRIN:
|250117-M-VB745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110788943
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ATV Zipline Trip with Kadena ITT, by Cpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.