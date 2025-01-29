ATV Zipline Trip with Kadena ITT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members and their families join Kadena Information, Tickets, and Travel on a tour to ride ATV's and go ziplining at Yambaru Adventure Field and Matayoshi Coffee Farm, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. Kadena ITT offers discounted tickets, local tours, and hotels. They also offer travel agency services for flights, off island tour packages, and Tokyo attractions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)