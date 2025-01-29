Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATV Zipline Trip with Kadena ITT

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    Service members and their families join Kadena Information, Tickets, and Travel on a tour to ride ATV's and go ziplining at Yambaru Adventure Field and Matayoshi Coffee Farm, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. Kadena ITT offers discounted tickets, local tours, and hotels. They also offer travel agency services for flights, off island tour packages, and Tokyo attractions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 20:57
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    Travel
    Defense Media Activity
    Family
    American Forces Network Pacific

