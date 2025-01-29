Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.29.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 Jan. 29, 2025. The United States supports the vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 16:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950831
    VIRIN: 250129-F-DW056-1001
    Filename: DOD_110788724
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download