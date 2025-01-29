U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers return from training exercise in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 Jan. 29, 2025. The United States supports the vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 16:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950831
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-DW056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110788724
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
