    Water Survival Training PSU ME EX-RAP 24-01

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Crystal Burgess 

    U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center

    PSU ME EX-RAP 24-01 video compilation of Water Survival Training. This lesson provides Coast Guard members with safety procedures for survivability in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Crystal Burgess)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 18:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950824
    VIRIN: 240326-G-GY174-1001
    Filename: DOD_110788416
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Survival Training

    Training
    SMTC

