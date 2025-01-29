Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentry South - Southern Strike 2025 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    This B-roll exercise took place across multiple locations at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and at Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, on January 29, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations and strategic airlift and airdrops. (Video by Senior Master Sgt. Marvin B. Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950818
    VIRIN: 250130-Z-BT532-1001
    Filename: DOD_110788315
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry South - Southern Strike 2025 B-Roll, by MSgt Marvin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Exercise
    ANG
    Southern Strike
    SSTK
    SSTK 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download