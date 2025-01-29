Sentry South - Southern Strike 2025 B-Roll

This B-roll exercise took place across multiple locations at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and at Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, on January 29, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations and strategic airlift and airdrops. (Video by Senior Master Sgt. Marvin B. Moore)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 14:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|US
