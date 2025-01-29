Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Focus 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    The 188th Ready Brigade, Observer Controller/Trainers (OCTs) completed the Ready Focus exercise on Ft. Stewart, Georgia, Thursday, Jan 16, 2025.
    Ready Focus was designed to push the OCTs out of their comfort zone and further develop their tactical and personable skills.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 13:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950789
    VIRIN: 250115-A-OQ670-2890
    Filename: DOD_110788103
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Focus 2025, by SGT Rognie Ortiz Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    OCT
    188
    ready focus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download