The 188th Ready Brigade, Observer Controller/Trainers (OCTs) completed the Ready Focus exercise on Ft. Stewart, Georgia, Thursday, Jan 16, 2025.
Ready Focus was designed to push the OCTs out of their comfort zone and further develop their tactical and personable skills.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950789
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-OQ670-2890
|Filename:
|DOD_110788103
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ready Focus 2025, by SGT Rognie Ortiz Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.