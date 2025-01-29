Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    188th Ready Brigade Change of Responsibility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    The 188th Ready Brigade held a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Newman Gym on Fort Stewart, Georgia, January 27, 2025. Soldiers, families and the Fort Stewart community watched as outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Higley relinquished responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Mag. Jeremy Brannan during the ceremony. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950786
    VIRIN: 250127-A-OQ670-3878
    Filename: DOD_110788073
    Length: 00:10:32
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Ready Brigade Change of Responsibility, by SGT Rognie Ortiz Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    OCT
    188
    Ready Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download