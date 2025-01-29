188th Ready Brigade Change of Responsibility

The 188th Ready Brigade held a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Newman Gym on Fort Stewart, Georgia, January 27, 2025. Soldiers, families and the Fort Stewart community watched as outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Higley relinquished responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Mag. Jeremy Brannan during the ceremony. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950786
|VIRIN:
|250127-A-OQ670-3878
|Filename:
|DOD_110788073
|Length:
|00:10:32
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
