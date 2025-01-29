Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard USS Kearsarge Conduct Damage Control Training

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Clark 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NORFOLK. Virginia (Jan. 31, 2024) Sailors aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) participate in a simulated firefighting drill. Kearsarge is currently undergoing an extensive overhaul period to improve its ability to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Clark)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 11:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950785
    VIRIN: 240131-N-XH769-1001
    Filename: DOD_110788053
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Kearsarge Conduct Damage Control Training, by PO3 Ryan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DRILL
    DAMAGE CONTROL
    FIREFIGHTING
    Kearsarge
    LHD3

