    Spread the Word: AFPC Maj Gen visits RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O'Donnell, Commander, Air Force Personnel Center and Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Ludwigsen, Command Chief, Air Force Personnel Center brief airmen at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan 24, 2025. The purpose of the brief was to provide AFPC airmen with information on re-optimization, officer in-residence professional military education, and civilian talent management. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Delanie Brown)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 09:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950773
    VIRIN: 250124-F-TM115-4246
    Filename: DOD_110787873
    Length: 01:27:23
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    Town Hall
    Liberty Wing
    AFPC

