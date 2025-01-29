U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O'Donnell, Commander, Air Force Personnel Center and Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Ludwigsen, Command Chief, Air Force Personnel Center brief airmen at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan 24, 2025. The purpose of the brief was to provide AFPC airmen with information on re-optimization, officer in-residence professional military education, and civilian talent management. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 09:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950773
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-TM115-4246
|Filename:
|DOD_110787873
|Length:
|01:27:23
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Spread the Word: AFPC Maj Gen visits RAF Lakenheath, by A1C Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.