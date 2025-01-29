Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecDef Hegseth Update on Guantanamo Bay Operations and Addresses Tragic Mishap Involving US Army Helicopter

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Chad McNeeley and Staff Sgt. John Wright

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 09:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950772
    VIRIN: 250127-D-TT977-1000
    Filename: DOD_110787859
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecDef Hegseth Update on Guantanamo Bay Operations and Addresses Tragic Mishap Involving US Army Helicopter, by Chad McNeeley and SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

