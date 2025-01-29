VICENZA, Italy - Paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment nailed Jumpmaster dog tags onto a wooden log on Jan. 10, 2025, to honor 173rd Airborne Brigade Jumpmasters.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. C Jay Spence and Sgt. Jose Lora)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 08:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950762
|VIRIN:
|250110-A-NE301-1331
|Filename:
|DOD_110787792
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade’s "Jump Log" Tradition Honors Elite Paratroopers, by SGT Jose Lora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
