Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Peterson Assumes Responsibility of 173rd Airborne Brigade

Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Peterson receives the 173rd Airborne Brigade colors as part of the change of command ceremony on Jan. 22, 2025, at Del Din, Italy.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video reel by Sgt. C Jay Spence)
