    2024 Year in Review

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A video recapping the 52nd Fighter Wing’s notable events, milestones and achievements in 2024, January 30th, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 07:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950759
    VIRIN: 250130-F-HH678-1001
    Filename: DOD_110787775
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Year in Review, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

